ON THIS DAY: May 22

Friday 22nd May, 2020 - 10:41am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 22.

2016: Slade and BJR do the double at Winton

After waiting 227 races to score a maiden V8 Supercars race win, Tim Slade wasted no time in taking his second victory.

2017: John Bowe injured in TCM Winton pile-up

John Bowe suffered cracked ribs after being caught up in a multiple car pile-up which forced officials to abandon the second Touring Car Masters race at Winton.

2012: Dick Johnson Racing hoping to retain four-car presence

Dick Johnson Racing says it hopes to remain a four-car team in 2013, despite the impending departure of the Racing Entitlements Contract used to run its #18 entry.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

