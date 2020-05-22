Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 22.
2016: Slade and BJR do the double at Winton
After waiting 227 races to score a maiden V8 Supercars race win, Tim Slade wasted no time in taking his second victory.
2017: John Bowe injured in TCM Winton pile-up
John Bowe suffered cracked ribs after being caught up in a multiple car pile-up which forced officials to abandon the second Touring Car Masters race at Winton.
2012: Dick Johnson Racing hoping to retain four-car presence
Dick Johnson Racing says it hopes to remain a four-car team in 2013, despite the impending departure of the Racing Entitlements Contract used to run its #18 entry.
