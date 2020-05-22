LATEST

IndyCar sheds one race in new calendar shuffle

Daniel Herrero

Friday 22nd May, 2020 - 12:29pm

Road America

IndyCar has cancelled its Richmond and Toronto events but elevated Road America to a double-header under its latest calendar revision.

The former two races have fallen victim to local restrictions regarding mass gatherings, with the net effect of the changes being that the 2020 season now consists of 14 races across 11 meetings, down from 15 across 13.

Texas Motor Speedway will still host the new opener on June 6, but the following race is now the first road course affair at Indianapolis on July 4.

The 0.75mi oval had held a June 27 date under all of the previous versions of the calendar for what would have been its return to the IndyCar Series after just over a decade.

Road America similarly occupied the weekend of Sunday, June 21, but now takes over Toronto’s slot with a race on each of July 11 and 12.

The remainder of the calendar, including an August programme for the flagship Indianapolis 500, is unchanged relative to that announced when a date for the season-ending St Petersburg race was confirmed just over a week ago.

IndyCar Series 2020 calendar Revised

Race Circuit Date
1 Texas Motor Speedway Jun 6
2 Indianapolis Road Course Jul 4
3 Road America Jul 11
4 Road America Jul 12
5 Iowa Speedway Jul 17
6 Iowa Speedway Jul 18
7 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Aug 9
Indianapolis 500 Qualifying Aug 15-16
8 Indianapolis 500 Race Aug 23
9 Gateway Aug 30
10 Portland International Raceway Sep 13
11 Laguna Seca Sep 19
12 Laguna Seca Sep 20
13 Indianapolis Road Course Oct 3
14 Streets of St Petersburg Oct 25

