ON THIS DAY: May 21

2015: Tony Quinn completes Hampton Downs purchase
Tony Quinn has officially added a second New Zealand circuit to his business interests, completing the purchase of Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.
2018: Waters dumbfounded by double axle failure
Cameron Waters was left rue an ‘embarrassing’ double axle failure in what proved to be a brutal weekend for the Tickford Racing driver at Winton.
2010: NASCAR throws out Ambrose team appeal
NASCAR’s National Stock Car Racing Appeals Panel has thrown out a protest by Marcos Ambrose’s team, JTG Daugherty Racing, over a rules breach on the Australian’s #47 Camry at Texas Motor Speedway in April.
