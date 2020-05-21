Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 21.

2015: Tony Quinn completes Hampton Downs purchase

Tony Quinn has officially added a second New Zealand circuit to his business interests, completing the purchase of Hampton Downs Motorsport Park.

2018: Waters dumbfounded by double axle failure

Cameron Waters was left rue an ‘embarrassing’ double axle failure in what proved to be a brutal weekend for the Tickford Racing driver at Winton.

2010: NASCAR throws out Ambrose team appeal

NASCAR’s National Stock Car Racing Appeals Panel has thrown out a protest by Marcos Ambrose’s team, JTG Daugherty Racing, over a rules breach on the Australian’s #47 Camry at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

