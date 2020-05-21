Heimgartner joins ARG eSport Cup field

Former TCR Australia competitor Andre Heimgartner will make his ARG eSport Cup debut tonight at Silverstone.

Heimgartner will race a Ned Whisky-backed Dallara F317 in the online competition.

The 24-year-old has previous single-seater experience, winning the New Zealand Formula Ford Championship in 2011.

Heimgartner will join a bumper 44-car field on the circuit that hosts the British Grand Prix.

“It will be cool and interesting to race against some of these guys in the ARG eSport Cup,” said Heimgartner.

“I’ve seen a lot of the racing over the last few weeks and it looks like a lot of good fun.”

Heimgartner’s experience in Formula 3 machinery is limited with just one real-world run at Hidden Valley Raceway in 2013 with the Erebus Academy.

“The combination of the F3 car, which I’ve driven once before in real life, and Silverstone, will be a good mix.

“It will be very fast, high action with a bit of aero and drafting, so it should be fun and I can’t wait to get stuck into it and see how we go.”

The ARG eSports Cup is currently led by V8 Touring Car driver Harley Haber from Jaden Ransley of New Zealand and TCR Australia driver Dylan O’Keeffe.