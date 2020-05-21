Courtney teases Boost liveried Ford Mustang

James Courtney has given fans their first look at what his Boost Mobile-backed Ford Mustang will look like when he returns to the Supercars grid.
Courtney posted the Peter Hughes-designed livery render on his Facebook page, which draws inspiration from the design he ran with Team Sydney at the season-opening Adelaide 500.
The 2010 champion is set to make his return to the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28.
The 39-year-old will run under the Boost Mobile Racing banner out of the Tickford Racing operation, which fills the void left by the recently departed 23Red Racing.
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]