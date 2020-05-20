VIDEO: McLaughlin previews duel at Daytona

Go on-board with Scott McLaughlin for a lap of the Daytona International Speedway ‘roval’ ahead of tonight’s seventh BP Supercars All Stars Eseries round.
"That's a lap of Daytona International Speedway and I just tried to pull seventh gear…"😂 Ride with @smclaughlin93 around this part-oval, part road course race track. #VASC pic.twitter.com/FkG67rhFvw
— Shell V-Power Racing (@DJRTeamPenske) May 19, 2020
