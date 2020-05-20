LATEST

Supercars turns off damage ahead of USA speedway debut > View

ON THIS DAY: May 20 > View

Davison to continue in Supercars Eseries > View

NASCAR look for Tickford in Supercars Eseries’ oval races > View

Chahda signs up for Supercars Eseries > View

Monaco reveals provisional date for 2021 Grand Prix > View

FIA: F1 can manage positive COVID-19 tests > View

Perkins puts hand up for Courtney co-drive > View

GRM building new Monaro for Bathurst International > View

Formula Ford calls for EOIs for July round at The Bend > View

Historic Leyburn Sprints cancelled for 2020 > View

VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat > View

Home » News » Supercars » Supercars turns off damage ahead of USA speedway debut

Supercars turns off damage ahead of USA speedway debut

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 20th May, 2020 - 11:55am

Share:

LinkedIn

Supercars will race twice at Daytona International Speedway

Supercars has confirmed the formats for tonight’s All Stars Eseries event on the high-speed banks of two iconic North American speedway.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the oval layout before a double-header at Daytona International Speedway on the roval.

Action begins at 18:00 AEST with qualifying for Race 21 at Charlotte, which will be immediately followed by qualifying for Race 22 at Daytona.

Race 21 at Charlotte will run for 35 Laps with one compulsory pit stop.

Drivers will race without damage for the first race of the night only to ensure sponsor logos are seen despite crashes. Unlimited fast repair pit stops will be available at Daytona.

Race 22 will comprise 10 Laps at Daytona with one compulsory pit stop.

The night will be completed with 16 Laps of Daytona with the Race 23 grid set by the combined results of Race 21 and Race 22.

Drivers will be required to complete two compulsory pit stops.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at 18:00 with the drivers’ point-of-view streamed vis Speedcafe.com.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com