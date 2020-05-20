Supercars turns off damage ahead of USA speedway debut

Supercars has confirmed the formats for tonight’s All Stars Eseries event on the high-speed banks of two iconic North American speedway.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries will race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on the oval layout before a double-header at Daytona International Speedway on the roval.

Action begins at 18:00 AEST with qualifying for Race 21 at Charlotte, which will be immediately followed by qualifying for Race 22 at Daytona.

Race 21 at Charlotte will run for 35 Laps with one compulsory pit stop.

Drivers will race without damage for the first race of the night only to ensure sponsor logos are seen despite crashes. Unlimited fast repair pit stops will be available at Daytona.

Race 22 will comprise 10 Laps at Daytona with one compulsory pit stop.

The night will be completed with 16 Laps of Daytona with the Race 23 grid set by the combined results of Race 21 and Race 22.

Drivers will be required to complete two compulsory pit stops.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries gets underway at 18:00 with the drivers’ point-of-view streamed vis Speedcafe.com.