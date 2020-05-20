LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 20 > View

Davison to continue in Supercars Eseries > View

NASCAR look for Tickford in Supercars Eseries’ oval races > View

Chahda signs up for Supercars Eseries > View

Monaco reveals provisional date for 2021 Grand Prix > View

FIA: F1 can manage positive COVID-19 tests > View

Perkins puts hand up for Courtney co-drive > View

GRM building new Monaro for Bathurst International > View

Formula Ford calls for EOIs for July round at The Bend > View

Historic Leyburn Sprints cancelled for 2020 > View

VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat > View

Ex-Ducati boss: Calmer Stoner would have won at least two more titles > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY: May 20

ON THIS DAY: May 20

By

Wednesday 20th May, 2020 - 10:38am

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 20.

2010: Formula Ford leader to get first V8 test

Australian Formula Ford Championship leader Chaz Mostert is set to get his first taste of V8 Supercars power at Queensland Raceway next week.

2018: ‘Colourful words’ after former team-mates clash

James Courtney says that Garth Tander had some ‘colourful words’ for him as the former team-mates disagreed with who was at fault when the latter spun during Race 14.

2012: TeamVodafone critical of Winterbottom’s pit lane tactics

TeamVodafone has lodged two protests against Ford Performance Racing after a fraught Race 11 of the V8 Supercars Championship at Phillip Island.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com