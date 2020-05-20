Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 20.

2010: Formula Ford leader to get first V8 test

Australian Formula Ford Championship leader Chaz Mostert is set to get his first taste of V8 Supercars power at Queensland Raceway next week.

2018: ‘Colourful words’ after former team-mates clash

James Courtney says that Garth Tander had some ‘colourful words’ for him as the former team-mates disagreed with who was at fault when the latter spun during Race 14.

2012: TeamVodafone critical of Winterbottom’s pit lane tactics

TeamVodafone has lodged two protests against Ford Performance Racing after a fraught Race 11 of the V8 Supercars Championship at Phillip Island.

