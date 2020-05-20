LATEST

Monaco reveals provisional date for 2021 Grand Prix

Mat Coch

By

Wednesday 20th May, 2020 - 8:32am

Monaco will host three events in 2021

The Monaco Grand Prix has become the first event to reveal a provisional date for the 2021 Formula 1 season amid confirmation it will run three events in quick succession.

This year’s Monaco Grand Prix was cancelled soon after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first time since the 1954 that the streets of the Principality have not appeared on the F1 schedule.

Also cancelled was the 12th Historic Grand Prix of Monaco, which was slated to run over the May 9-10 weekend, two weeks prior to Formula 1’s visit.

For 2021, Formula 1 will visit Monaco on May 20-23, with Formula E to hold its event on May 8.

The Grand Prix de Monaco Historique will be held across the April 23-25.

The historic event is run every two years, and has recently begun alternating with Formula E.

It will then return for 2022 as it reverts to its usual position in the rotation sequence.

“To organise three races in the space of one month will be a first for us all at ACM,” explained Christian Tornatore, the General Commissioner of the Automobile Club de Monaco.

“The logistical side promises to be complex, but not impossible to manage.

“Because of the new constraints, we shall need to start setting up the track earlier than usual, at the end of February, instead of 15 March.

“We will then integrate the technical aspects, on and around the track, required by every category that will be involved.

“In order to achieve this, we will count on the experience and flexibility of all the persons involved, in order to achieve our objectives.”

