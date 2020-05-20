Kelly steps up immersion with silhouette simulator upgrade

Rick Kelly has taken his simulator set-up to the next level with the addition of a Supercars silhouette frame and a comically large rear wing replica.

The Castrol Racing driver has progressively developed his simulator set-up during the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries.

What began as a camping chair attached to a makeshift wooden frame has quickly developed into a top-of-the-line simulator worth thousands of dollars.

The simulator is now equipped with high-tech simulator equipment, three 55-inch televisions, Supercars replica shifter, and a race seat.

“Most people would have seen that I built the camp chair simulator for the start of the Eseries season,” said Kelly.

“That was a bit of a rough job and with all of the upgraded gear I’ve been acquiring over the last few weeks and upgrading the simulator I thought it was only right we build chassis #002 and make the whole setup a bit nicer.”

“So this week I’ve got literally no practice in because I’ve spent the whole week putting together this new simulator so while it looks pretty fast and racey I’ll probably still be up the back of the field.”

The simulator has been a pet project for Kelly during the coronavirus-induced break, which has been documented throughout a series of videos.

Kelly likened the new-look set-up to an Aussie Racing Car.

“I started off by measuring up the inside of the cockpit from my actual Castrol Racing Mustang Supercar and I built this new version with the exact same driving position which is pretty cool.

“I got some pretty cheap framing timber from Bunnings, created a rough shape of a Mustang, stickered it up with my actual Mustang livery, bolted an old Supercar wing on the back and it’s turned out kind of like a little Aussie Racing Mustang which is quite cool.

“I’ve even got the LEDs underneath so we’ll be able to do all of the night races too.”

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries continues tonight at 18:00 AEST with races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona International Speedway.