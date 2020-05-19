Watch the intense drama from behind-the-scenes as tempers flare in the heat in part two of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Bathurst 12 Hour mini-docuseries.
VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat > View
Ex-Ducati boss: Calmer Stoner would have won at least two more titles > View
Supercars confident New Zealand round ‘will be achievable’ > View
Brown: Alonso a ‘no-brainer’ for Renault > View
Courtney and Boost ‘here for the long haul’ > View
Alonso now ‘focusing on the highest level of motorsport’ > View
Steffensen and Pedder score spoils in Supercars Celebrity Erace > View
Wolff sees benefits in having Vettel at Mercedes > View
Sydney Motorsport Park wants Supercars night race in 2020 > View
Network 10 cuts Head of Sport Matt White > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]