LATEST

VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat > View

Ex-Ducati boss: Calmer Stoner would have won at least two more titles > View

Supercars confident New Zealand round ‘will be achievable’ > View

Brown: Alonso a ‘no-brainer’ for Renault > View

ON THIS DAY: May 19 > View

Courtney and Boost ‘here for the long haul’ > View

Alonso now ‘focusing on the highest level of motorsport’ > View

Steffensen and Pedder score spoils in Supercars Celebrity Erace > View

Wolff sees benefits in having Vettel at Mercedes > View

Sydney Motorsport Park wants Supercars night race in 2020 > View

Network 10 cuts Head of Sport Matt White > View

Norris returns for third Supercars Eseries stint > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat

VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat

By

Tuesday 19th May, 2020 - 3:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Watch the intense drama from behind-the-scenes as tempers flare in the heat in part two of Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Bathurst 12 Hour mini-docuseries.

More GT News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com