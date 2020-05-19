LATEST

Steffensen and Pedder score spoils in Supercars Celebrity Erace > View

Wolff sees benefits in having Vettel at Mercedes > View

Sydney Motorsport Park wants Supercars night race in 2020 > View

Network 10 cuts Head of Sport Matt White > View

Norris returns for third Supercars Eseries stint > View

NRL ace Hindmarsh to race Pirtek-backed Mustang > View

GALLERY: Supercars Celebrity Erace liveries > View

POLL: Are you satisfied with the revised Supercars calendar? > View

VIDEO: Barry Ryan commentates a ‘sloppy lap’ of Mount Panorama > View

ON THIS DAY: May 18 > View

GALLERY: The return of NASCAR > View

Murphy joins Supercars Celebrity Erace > View

Home » News » Supercars » Steffensen and Pedder score spoils in Supercars Celebrity Erace

Steffensen and Pedder score spoils in Supercars Celebrity Erace

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 19th May, 2020 - 8:41am

Share:

LinkedIn

There was carnage in the Supercars Celebrity Erace

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist John Steffensen and Australian Rally Championship winner Scott Pedder scored wins in the chaotic Supercars Celebrity Erace.

A star-studded line-up saw 24 personalities take to the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit for a pair of crash-and-bash nine-lap races.

SuperX and MotoX champion Dan Reardon took the advantage in the opening race of the evening, but crashed after contact with the lapped DJ Carl Cox.

Reardon’s folly allowed Steffensen, a real-world racer in his own right, to surge through.

Another SuperX and MotoX champion, Chad Reed, claimed second place while Reardon went on to finish third after a brief battle with four-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy.

The second race of the evening was a chaotic affair from the outset.

MotoGP champion Mick Doohan was sent skyward after Supercars commentator Neil Crompton collided with the Red Bull racer at the start.

Radio DJ Matt De Groot, Olympic Gold Medallist Tom Slingsby, AFL dual premiership winner Jack Riewoldt, ex-NRL player Nathan Hindmarsh and Olympic snowboarding silver medallist Jarryd Hughes all crashed spectacularly on the opening lap.

With parts of the track jammed, the Safety Car was deployed.

Pedder came out the other side of the carnage unscathed and won the race from Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams and Australian cricketer Brad Hodge.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries resumes at Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 20 at 18:00 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com