Steffensen and Pedder score spoils in Supercars Celebrity Erace

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist John Steffensen and Australian Rally Championship winner Scott Pedder scored wins in the chaotic Supercars Celebrity Erace.

A star-studded line-up saw 24 personalities take to the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit for a pair of crash-and-bash nine-lap races.

SuperX and MotoX champion Dan Reardon took the advantage in the opening race of the evening, but crashed after contact with the lapped DJ Carl Cox.

Reardon’s folly allowed Steffensen, a real-world racer in his own right, to surge through.

Another SuperX and MotoX champion, Chad Reed, claimed second place while Reardon went on to finish third after a brief battle with four-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy.

The second race of the evening was a chaotic affair from the outset.

MotoGP champion Mick Doohan was sent skyward after Supercars commentator Neil Crompton collided with the Red Bull racer at the start.

Radio DJ Matt De Groot, Olympic Gold Medallist Tom Slingsby, AFL dual premiership winner Jack Riewoldt, ex-NRL player Nathan Hindmarsh and Olympic snowboarding silver medallist Jarryd Hughes all crashed spectacularly on the opening lap.

With parts of the track jammed, the Safety Car was deployed.

Pedder came out the other side of the carnage unscathed and won the race from Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams and Australian cricketer Brad Hodge.

The BP Supercars All Stars Eseries resumes at Daytona International Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 20 at 18:00 AEST.