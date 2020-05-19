Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 19.

2011: Bathurst and V8s sign new 20 year deal

The Bathurst Regional Council and V8 Supercars have agreed to a new contract that will see the V8 Supercars Championship – and the legendary Bathurst 1000 – remain at the famous circuit until 2034.

2018: Pye accusation draws ‘violin’ barb from Stanaway

Scott Pye’s accusation that Richie Stanaway cost him potential victory in Race 13 has sparked a cheeky rebuke from the Supercars rookie.

2016: Penske in no rush for manufacturer deal

Roger Penske says his V8 Supercars team must prove itself on track before aggressively pursuing new manufacturer backing.

