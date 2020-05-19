LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 19

Tuesday 19th May, 2020 - 9:54am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 19.

2011: Bathurst and V8s sign new 20 year deal

The Bathurst Regional Council and V8 Supercars have agreed to a new contract that will see the V8 Supercars Championship – and the legendary Bathurst 1000 – remain at the famous circuit until 2034.

2018: Pye accusation draws ‘violin’ barb from Stanaway

Scott Pye’s accusation that Richie Stanaway cost him potential victory in Race 13 has sparked a cheeky rebuke from the Supercars rookie.

2016: Penske in no rush for manufacturer deal

Roger Penske says his V8 Supercars team must prove itself on track before aggressively pursuing new manufacturer backing.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

