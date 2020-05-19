Formula Ford calls for EOIs for July round at The Bend

The Formula Ford Association is calling for expressions of interest for a round of the national championship at The Bend in mid-July.

The call to competitors follows a similar invitation regarding a Victorian state round at Sandown on July 24-26, which was to have been the scene of Round 4 of the Australian Formula Ford Championship.

Round 3 of the season was to have been held on the Australian Motor Racing Series bill at South Australia’s The Bend in May and it is AMRS’ related sanctioning body, the AASA, which is proposing to hold the new event on July 10-12.

Neither meeting has yet been confirmed as organisers continue to monitor developments regarding state border closures and other coronavirus-related restrictions.

“The AASA have requested our interest in competing in an event at The Bend Motorsport Park on July 10-12,” reads the latest email, in part, to competitors.

“This event would be part of the 2020 Australian Formula Ford Championship.

“Please be aware that the event is not confirmed and subject to all current restrictions being removed – interstate travel being crucial for the commencement of our National Championship.”

There is greater confidence around the original Round 5, another to have been run with AMRS, going ahead at Queensland Raceway on August 7-9.

The email adds, “It is expected that the AFFC round in August at QR should proceed should conditions continue to improve and travel restrictions be removed.”

State/territory border controls still apply in five Australian jurisdictions, including South Australia and Queensland.

The former is currently imposing mandatory 14-day quarantine on all non-essential arrivals while the latter is allowing only its own residents, residents of border communities undertaking essential activities, and ‘exempt persons’ to enter from interstate.

South Australia will not lift those restrictions at least until some point beyond June 8, with Premier Steven Marshall today telling ABC Radio, “I just don’t think there’s any chance that we’ll be opening them (borders) anytime soon.”

Queensland provisionally lists July 10 as its date for reopening borders, although Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk suggested earlier this week that the closures could last until September.