LATEST

VIDEO: Tempers flare at Triple Eight in Bathurst 12 Hour heat > View

Ex-Ducati boss: Calmer Stoner would have won at least two more titles > View

Supercars confident New Zealand round ‘will be achievable’ > View

Brown: Alonso a ‘no-brainer’ for Renault > View

ON THIS DAY: May 19 > View

Courtney and Boost ‘here for the long haul’ > View

Alonso now ‘focusing on the highest level of motorsport’ > View

Steffensen and Pedder score spoils in Supercars Celebrity Erace > View

Wolff sees benefits in having Vettel at Mercedes > View

Sydney Motorsport Park wants Supercars night race in 2020 > View

Network 10 cuts Head of Sport Matt White > View

Norris returns for third Supercars Eseries stint > View

Home » News » Bikes » Ex-Ducati boss: Calmer Stoner would have won at least two more titles

Ex-Ducati boss: Calmer Stoner would have won at least two more titles

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 19th May, 2020 - 2:04pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Casey Stoner pic: MotoGP.com

Casey Stoner would have won at least two more world championships had he dealt with frustration better, according to his old team boss, Livio Suppo.

Stoner claimed the MotoGP crown in 2007 with the Ducati Team, when Suppo was its Project Manager, and took a second with Repsol Honda in 2011.

He was runner-up in 2008 and third in the 2012 campaign, despite missing three rounds due to ankle surgery.

The former of those two seasons featured the epic battle between Stoner and Valentino Rossi at Laguna Seca which Suppo cited as pivotal in the title race.

Rossi, the eventual world champion that year, prevailed in the United States Grand Prix after his famous pass at the Corkscrew while the Australian finished second having dropped the #1 Ducati in the latter stages.

Valentino Rossi’s famous Corkscrew pass pic: MotoGP

“Casey at Laguna Seca, after the duel with Rossi and the subsequent crash, was enraged, then at Brno and Misano (following races) he lost heart,” he told Italian website GPone.com.

“He lost the 2008 title because he wanted to overdo things, it was his limit.

“Had he been more tranquil, he could have won at least two other world championships.”

Stoner’s retirement from racing at the end of 2012 meant that Marc Marquez would effectively replace him at the factory Honda team.

Suppo suggests Marquez, who has won six of the seven premier class seasons he has entered, would have had an advantage given his calmer nature.

“I think Casey would have suffered a lot from Marquez’s personality,” said the Italian.

“Casey won two world championships, Marc six in seven seasons, and this already says how complete he is.

“His biggest advantage is that he can stay calm even in the most difficult situations.

“After Phillip Island 2013, with the black flag for an error in the box, anyone would have been furious with the team; instead in the evening he was having dinner with everyone (then) went to Valencia and won the title.”

Suppo had become Honda’s Team Principal that year, having taken up the role of Communications and Marketing Director upon his switch from Ducati in 2010, and held the top job until his departure at the end of 2017.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com