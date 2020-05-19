Courtney and Boost ‘here for the long haul’

James Courtney says his return to Supercars won’t be a ‘splash in the pan’ as he and Boost Mobile look for a long-term stay in the championship.

Speaking on Supercars Sidetracked, the 2010 champion said the recently signed deal with Tickford Racing will take them through the full 2020/21 season.

Courtney said any arrangements beyond that will be worked through at a later date.

“The deal with Tickford at the moment is just to get into this year,” said Courtney.

“Peter Adderton with Boost Mobile, who have had a long relationship with Supercars over the last six years, they’re wanting to extend that and run into the future.

“At the moment we’ve just been working flat out over these last couple of weeks just to get this deal across the line as to what it is now then we’ll work out the future later.

“It’s not just going to be a splash in the pan, it’s not just a couple race set-up. We’re here for the long haul.”

Last week it was confirmed 23Red Racing would leave Supercars following the departure of its primary sponsor Milwaukee Tool Australia.

Shortly thereafter it was announced Courtney would return to the championship under the Boost Mobile Racing banner at Tickford Racing, filling the void left by 23Red Racing.

Courtney’s return to Supercars comes just months after he left Team Sydney following a disagreement between the two parties.

Ironically, the 40-year-old will not have lost any time when he returns to Supercars having missed the Melbourne 400, which was called off due to COVID-19.

Since then there have been no rounds of the championship held as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Courtney said he’s looking forward to being back in the championship and in a Ford.

The last time he raced with the brand he won the championship crown with Dick Johnson Racing.

“I had a good time with Ford last time,” said Courtney.

“I started my career full-time in Supercars with Ford and obviously then went on to DJR and had a lot of success. I’m going back to Ford with fond memories.

“I’m really excited about seeing what this Mustang is all about. I’ve been watching it go past me for the last two years.

“To jump in one now and really compare apples for apples, it’s an exciting prospect.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is set to resume at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28.