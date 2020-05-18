Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 18.

2014: Kiwi stars feud after ‘unsportsmanlike’ gesture

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen ended their Barbagallo weekends “yelling and screaming” at one another following a heated on-track battle in Race 16.

2016: Malaysian V8 Supercars event fate looms

The V8 Supercars fraternity continues to wait on official confirmation of the fate of its August fixture in Kuala Lumpur amid a report that the event has been cancelled.

2012: Casey Stoner confirms MotoGP retirement

World Champion Casey Stoner has ended weeks of speculation by announcing that he will quit the MotoGP World Championship at the end of this season.

