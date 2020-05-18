LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 18

Monday 18th May, 2020 - 12:07pm

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 18.

2014: Kiwi stars feud after ‘unsportsmanlike’ gesture

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen ended their Barbagallo weekends “yelling and screaming” at one another following a heated on-track battle in Race 16.

2016: Malaysian V8 Supercars event fate looms

The V8 Supercars fraternity continues to wait on official confirmation of the fate of its August fixture in Kuala Lumpur amid a report that the event has been cancelled.

2012: Casey Stoner confirms MotoGP retirement

World Champion Casey Stoner has ended weeks of speculation by announcing that he will quit the MotoGP World Championship at the end of this season.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

