Norris returns for third Supercars Eseries stint

Norris returns for third Supercars Eseries stint

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 18th May, 2020 - 6:51pm

Lando Norris

Formula 1 driver Lando Norris will once again return to the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries this week with Walkinshaw Andretti United.

Norris made his Eseries debut in Round 5 of the competition at Spa-Francorchamps where he claimed finishes of third, 19th, and 10th.

Round 6 of the Eseries at Circuit of The Americas brought similarly mixed results.

A clash with Tickford Racing driver Cameron Waters saw him penalised and eventually fall to 29th in the opening race.

He went on to claim a win in the reverse grid race, coming through from third on the grid to dominate the eight-lap race. Norris completed the evening with ninth place in the final.

Following the sixth round, Norris signalled his desire to continue racing in the Eseries, which has seen several wildcard entries participate throughout the season.

Norris hasn’t been the only Formula 1 driver in the mix. Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen made his debut in Round 2 of the iRacing-based competition.

