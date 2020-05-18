LATEST

Network 10 cuts Head of Sport Matt White > View

Norris returns for third Supercars Eseries stint > View

NRL ace Hindmarsh to race Pirtek-backed Mustang > View

GALLERY: Supercars Celebrity Erace liveries > View

POLL: Are you satisfied with the revised Supercars calendar? > View

VIDEO: Barry Ryan commentates a ‘sloppy lap’ of Mount Panorama > View

ON THIS DAY: May 18 > View

GALLERY: The return of NASCAR > View

Murphy joins Supercars Celebrity Erace > View

Harvick dominates on NASCAR’s return > View

Boost boss calls on sponsors to step up Supercars support > View

Pye commends Supercars for Eseries success > View

Home » News » Supercars » Network 10 cuts Head of Sport Matt White

Network 10 cuts Head of Sport Matt White

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 18th May, 2020 - 8:50pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Matt White pic: Matt White Twitter

Supercars’ broadcast negotiations have been thrown a curveball with the axing of Network 10 Head of Sport and long-time championship supporter Matt White.

Earlier this month it was reported Network 10 was on the verge of walking away from the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship due to financial losses.

A former full-time Supercars commentator, White has long been a supporter of motorsport and a presenter on the Network 10 magazine-style show RPM.

Recently, White has been part of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries commentary team.

“(White) leaves with our sincere thanks and very best wishes for the future,” a network spokeswoman told The Sydney Morning Herald.

White joined Network 10 in the early 1990s through to the mid-2000s. He later went on to work for Channel Seven before a return to Network 10 in 2014.

In 2018 he was appointed the Head of Sport, replacing David Barham, and led the network’s production of the Melbourne Cup Carnival and Rugby World Cup.

White told Speedcafe.com he was not in a position to comment.

In mid-April Supercar CEO Sean Seamer said broadcast negotiations were ongoing amid the coronavirus pandemic, but wouldn’t comment until a deal was finalised.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com