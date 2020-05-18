Murphy joins Supercars Celebrity Erace

Four-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Greg Murphy has been confirmed for tonight’s Supercars Celebrity Erace.

The official Supercars website confirmed Murphy will run #51 on his car, a number he became synonymous with in his Virgin Australia Supercars Championship career.

Nowadays Murphy is a regular fixture in the Supercars broadcasts as a presenter, but will make his ‘on-track’ return in the celebrity race.

The 47-year-old will race a Ford Mustang carrying All Blacks backing. Initially, Codie Taylor and Angus Ta’avao were locked in but have been pulled out late in the piece.

Murphy won’t be the only former full-timer with Craig Lowndes, Steven Richards, presenter Neil Crompton, and team owner Brad Jones among the entries for the iRacing-based competition.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown and DJR Team Penske co-owner Ryan Story have also been confirmed.