Boost boss calls on sponsors to step up Supercars support

Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton says sponsors need to step up to ensure the survival of Supercars and sports across Australia.

Adderton has been a long-time supporter of domestic motor racing and a regular team and driver sponsor in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

After a brief hiatus, Boost returned to the championship with James Courtney as a primary sponsor at Team Sydney.

However, the 2010 champion left the Yatala-based outfit after the season-opening Adelaide 500 citing a disagreement.

Boost Mobile vowed to follow Courtney in his future endeavours.

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee Tool Australia pulled its backing from 23Red Racing, which has left Will Davison out of a drive.

Supercars hasn’t lost a car from its grid with confirmation that Boost Mobile would step in and field Courtney.

“When we were asked to step up and keep a Mustang on track we didn’t hesitate,” said Adderton.

“It’s tough times like these that make Australians stand together. Boost Mobile will support Supercars and most importantly the fans during this tough time.”

Despite the economic downturn, Adderton said sponsors should get behind Supercars to ensure its survival.

“I would also like to call on brands to get behind Australian sport in this trying time, even if it wasn’t in your original 2020 plans,” said Adderton.

“In motorsport, Bathurst is as entrenched in our history as any major sporting event in this country, and now is the time for corporates to step up and support Australian sports as they fight for their very survival in the coming months and beyond.

“These are very uncertain times for sports in general and motorsport in particular,” he added.

“In a sport traditionally funded by sponsors, it is more important than ever for brands to step up if they are able, not just for the future of the Supercars Championship but the teams and the people behind them.

“I have been involved and supporting motorsport in Australia for over 20 years and to this day remain one of its biggest fans.

“We were saddened to hear about 23Red Racing leaving the championship, Phil (Munday, 23Red Racing owner) has been an incredible asset to Supercars and his passion will be missed in the paddock, but he and his family will always have a home at Boost Mobile Racing.”

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is set to resume at Sydney Motorsport Park on June 27-28.