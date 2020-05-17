LATEST

VIDEO: SST, Gold Coast 600 2019

VIDEO: SST, Gold Coast 600 2019

By

Sunday 17th May, 2020 - 5:00pm

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create Stadium Super Truck week.

In celebration of one of motorsport’s most spectacular and controversial categories, each day Speedcafe.com will be feature one of the top seven Stadium Super Truck races from events over the past five years

The highlight of the week will be the chance for one lucky reader to win a return trip for two to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries SST after tuition from Paul Morris at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, Queensland. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Today’s video: SST, Long Beach Grand Prix 2017

At the Gold Coast in 2019 the Stadium Super Trucks returned to the Supercars schedule with Supercars for the first time in over a year, and what a race it was with Matt Brabham taking the win.

