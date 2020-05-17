Supercars fraternity reacts to 23Red Racing departure

As excited as I am to get back racing I still can’t comprehend that one of the nicest, hardest racing blokes in pit lane might not be there to resume our door to door combat 🤬 A guy with unbelievable talent and years left of racing at the front of the field.#VASC pic.twitter.com/mfp11hHteR — Chaz Mostert (@chazmozzie) May 15, 2020

He’s taking the pi%s out of me for attempting to apply an imaginary brake in the passenger seat during a hot lap of Newie. It was the same weekend @23redracing was launched. It’s only words I know @willdavison__ but keep powering mate. Something good has to be on the other side of all this crazy Covid stuff. Hope @philmunday is back in the sport in time too. Ripper bloke who has quietly done a lot in the #automotive industry & #motorsport over the years. #vasc #motorracing