Supercars fraternity reacts to 23Red Racing departure

Supercars fraternity reacts to 23Red Racing departure



Sunday 17th May, 2020 - 11:00am

Messages of support have emerged in the wake of confirmation 23Red Racing and Will Davison will not be on the Supercars grid when it resumes in June.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

He’s taking the pi%s out of me for attempting to apply an imaginary brake in the passenger seat during a hot lap of Newie. It was the same weekend @23redracing was launched. It’s only words I know @willdavison__ but keep powering mate. Something good has to be on the other side of all this crazy Covid stuff. Hope @philmunday is back in the sport in time too. Ripper bloke who has quietly done a lot in the #automotive industry & #motorsport over the years. #vasc #motorracing

A post shared by Greg Rust (@thrusta1) on

