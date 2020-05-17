Supercars fraternity reacts to 23Red Racing departure

Messages of support have emerged in the wake of confirmation 23Red Racing and Will Davison will not be on the Supercars grid when it resumes in June.
Thank you @will_davison and @23_racing for what you have achieved in @supercars. One of the best-liveried cars in the field, whether a Falcon or a @FordPerformance #Mustang, your fighting spirit was clear for all fans to see. You’ll be missed. #VASC @TickfordRacing https://t.co/FADNpan0Mz
— Ford Australia (@FordAustralia) May 15, 2020
I have few words. But I will say this. There is no better person on this planet. What highlights this is the amount of phone calls from ur competitors & teams today to ensure you are ok. That is what I am most proud of. The results they speak for themselves🖤 pic.twitter.com/HudW3JZCne
— Riana Crehan (@rianacrehan) May 15, 2020
As excited as I am to get back racing I still can’t comprehend that one of the nicest, hardest racing blokes in pit lane might not be there to resume our door to door combat 🤬 A guy with unbelievable talent and years left of racing at the front of the field.#VASC pic.twitter.com/mfp11hHteR
— Chaz Mostert (@chazmozzie) May 15, 2020
He’s taking the pi%s out of me for attempting to apply an imaginary brake in the passenger seat during a hot lap of Newie. It was the same weekend @23redracing was launched. It’s only words I know @willdavison__ but keep powering mate. Something good has to be on the other side of all this crazy Covid stuff. Hope @philmunday is back in the sport in time too. Ripper bloke who has quietly done a lot in the #automotive industry & #motorsport over the years. #vasc #motorracing
I love this sport more than just about everything else if my life after my family, but as an industry and a business, I hate it sometimes. Out of all the drivers on the grid, I can’t believe my brother @willdavison__ will not be on the grid when things restart at SMP next month. Knowing that he was back in a competitive car/team and in the 2nd year of his relationship with his engineer Brendan, everything indicated that it was going to be a great year for him and @23redracing and he was once again be able to show that he is one of the most talented drivers and best racers on the grid. I am sure he will be back as he is too good not to be.
