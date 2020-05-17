LATEST

ON THIS DAY : May 17 > View

GALLERY: 23Red Racing in Supercars > View

Supercars fraternity reacts to 23Red Racing departure > View

Binotto: Split ‘the right thing’ for Vettel and Ferrari > View

Supercars ‘hoping to have spectators’ at Townsville > View

‘Shattered’ Davison vows to make Supercars return > View

DOWNLOAD: Supercars revised 2020-21 calendar > View

Supercars releases revised 13-round 2020/21 calendar > View

VIDEO: SST, Adelaide 500 2020 > View

WRC postpones Safari Rally Kenya > View

NETWORK: TravelEvent, Deb Clarke > View

VIDEO: Mercedes explains Formula 1 vehicle dynamics > View

Home » News » General » ON THIS DAY : May 17

ON THIS DAY : May 17

By

Sunday 17th May, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 17.

2017: Supercars confirms category is up for sale

Supercars has confirmed that major stake holder Archer Capital has formally begun the process of selling Australia’s premier race series.

2018: Kelly: Supercars could have done more to help Altima

Kelly Racing owner Todd Kelly and former Supercars Commission chairman Mark Skaife believe the category could have done more to help Nissan be competitive when it re-joined Australian touring car racing in 2013.

2013: V8 team members arrested in Austin

V8 Supercar team members have been warned to be on their best behaviour after two key crew personnel spent a night in the lock up.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

More General News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com