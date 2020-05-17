Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 17.

2017: Supercars confirms category is up for sale

Supercars has confirmed that major stake holder Archer Capital has formally begun the process of selling Australia’s premier race series.

2018: Kelly: Supercars could have done more to help Altima

Kelly Racing owner Todd Kelly and former Supercars Commission chairman Mark Skaife believe the category could have done more to help Nissan be competitive when it re-joined Australian touring car racing in 2013.

2013: V8 team members arrested in Austin

V8 Supercar team members have been warned to be on their best behaviour after two key crew personnel spent a night in the lock up.

