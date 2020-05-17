Binotto: Split ‘the right thing’ for Vettel and Ferrari

Scuderia Ferrari Team Principal Mattia Binotto says the team’s split with Sebastian Vettel was “the right thing” for both parties.

Earlier this week it was confirmed Vettel would leave the team for a destination unknown.

Speaking with Sky Sports F1 Italia, Binotto said the four-time Formula 1 champion will leave Ferrari on good terms.

Binotto said he was confident Vettel would want to stay in the sport, however, he could not give any insight as to what the future might hold for the German driver.

“I think it was the right thing for him and for us,” said Binotto.

“Only Seb knows what he will do in the future. He’s a great driver and he’ll make the right choice.

“He spent six years at Ferrari and the team has a special place in his heart.

“We have a good relationship with him, which isn’t to be taken for granted when there’s a parting of ways.

“There’s a mutual understanding of the reasoning behind this change.

“As for Vettel’s future, I think he’s so passionate about this sport.

“He’ll want to get back into it, although he’ll have a few things to think about.”

What lies ahead for Vettel remains unclear at this point.

If not retirement, then top-flight opportunities in Formula 1 as a driver may be limited as teams shuffle line-ups.

Incumbent McLaren driver Carlos Sainz will replace Vettel at Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc in 2021.

With confirmation that Daniel Ricciardo will join McLaren in place of Sainz, an opportunity may be forthcoming at Renault.

Mercedes appears unlikely to make any major changes to its line-up and Red Bull Racing has indicated it can’t afford Vettel.

The 2020 Formula 1 season is currently slated to get underway at the Red Bull Ring with back-to-back events in early July.