Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create Stadium Super Truck week.

In celebration of one of motorsport’s most spectacular and controversial categories, each day Speedcafe.com will be feature one of the top seven Stadium Super Truck races from events over the past five years

The highlight of the week will be the chance for one lucky reader to win a return trip for two to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries SST after tuition from Paul Morris at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, Queensland. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Today’s video: SST, Adelaide 500 2020

After A life threatening crash, fan favourite Matt Mingay return to racing for the first time in three years at the Superloop 500.