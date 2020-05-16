Supercars season to restart in June at Sydney Motorsport Park

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is set to resume without spectators after a four-month break on June 27-28 at Sydney Motorsport Park.

The Sydney event is scheduled to be the first since the coronavirus pandemic stalled the championship in mid-March.

Supercars CEO Sean Seamer has confirmed the two-day event will be run without support classes.

It takes the date of the Townsville 400, which is expected to stay on the revised Supercars calendar that will be revealed on May 17.

First touted as the Sydney SuperNight, the event will no longer take place under lights as originally planned on its initial late August date.

Installation of 138 light towers is underway but won’t be completed in time for Supercars’ arrival in late June.

“We’ll be running daytime only,” said Seamer during a media roundtable teleconference.

“The key focus for Sydney Motorsport Park and us was (Sydney Motorsport Park) wanted us back there.

“They wanted to be the first event back on the basis that we’re chartering the teams in and out on tight turnaround times.

“The night racing doesn’t work (on that basis). And obviously they need a bit more time to complete the light towers.”

Supercars is still working with its teams and television broadcaster Fox Sports to maximise track time and to “put on the best possible show for our fans,” Seamer added.

A new promotional name for the event has not yet been confirmed with race formats still to be finalised by the Supercars Commission.

Supercars’ decision to resume the championship at Sydney Motorsport Park was led largely by border restrictions, convenience, and proximity of television crews in New South Wales.

The teams will stay in a hotel adjacent to the circuit in what was described by Seamer as a “fly-in-fly-out” event.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com, Australian Racing Drivers’ Club CEO Glenn Matthews said he’s excited to see Supercars resume its season at the Sydney circuit.

“It was a priority for us to help get Supercars back on track as quick as we could,” said Matthews.

“Certainly, Sydney Motorsport Park ticked a lot of boxes for them in terms of being centralised, having accomodation.

“We’ve worked really hard and remained flexible to continue to work with them as well and we’re delighted.”

A provisional calendar will be released in full on Sunday, May 17 at 06:00 AEST.

As previously reported by Speedcafe.com, it is anticipated the Gold Coast 600 and Newcastle 500 will be omitted from the revised calendar.

The Townsville 400 is expected to stay, however, a date for the event is unknown as yet.