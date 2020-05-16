Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.
Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 16.
2015: HRT regroups after ‘unacceptable’ friendly fire
Walkinshaw managing director Adrian Burgess is adamant there will be no ‘Prost and Senna’ rift between James Courtney and Garth Tander after the pair’s clash in Race 11.
2017: Courtney: Back to basics approach after Burgess sacking
James Courtney says the Mobil 1 HSV Racing team will go back to basics at the Winton Super Sprint this weekend following the axing of team principal Adrian Burgess.
2016: Ricciardo bemoans costly Red Bull strategy
Daniel Ricciardo says a likely Spanish Grand Prix victory slipped away due to a poor strategy call from his Red Bull team.
