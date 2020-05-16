LATEST

Indy Toronto postponed due to coronavirus > View

Brown: Ricciardo will take McLaren ‘to the next level’ > View

Belgian GP gets government clearance for closed doors race > View

SMP moots spectator ‘park-and-view’ for Supercars return > View

Silverstone confirms plans for two F1 races > View

Supercars season to restart in June at Sydney Motorsport Park > View

VIDEO: SST, Perth SuperSprint 2017 > View

LIVE STREAM: F1, WRC, Supercars stars in Racing Local, Round 3 > View

Tickford aiming to continue four-car model > View

23Red Racing confirms Supercars exit > View

Binotto: Ferrari and Vettel ‘didn’t share the same goals’ > View

Motorsport Quiz - the last decade of the Super2 Series > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Brown: Ricciardo will take McLaren ‘to the next level’

Brown: Ricciardo will take McLaren ‘to the next level’

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 16th May, 2020 - 9:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Daniel Ricciardo

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes signing Daniel Ricciardo will elevate the team’s success ‘to the next level’ in 2021.

Earlier this week Ricciardo was confirmed to join McLaren next year to replace incumbent Carlos Sainz.

Sainz’s move to Scuderia Ferrari comes after Sebastian Vettel announced his departure from the team.

Ricciardo will join Lando Norris, whose place at the team next year was also confirmed with the announcement of the Australian’s signing.

Speaking on Sky Sports F1, Brown said he had approached the Perth pilot for a move to the Woking-based team before he eventually moved to Renault.

Ricciardo’s move to the French outfit hasn’t seen him succeed thus far.

Meanwhile, McLaren beat its engine supplier Renault to fourth in the Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship in 2019.

“Getting a grand prix winner like Daniel is a sign that we’re going in the right direction, he believes in that,” said Brown.

“We went after him a couple of years ago before he made the decision not to join us. I’ve talked to him about it since.

“He went ‘well, you were coming off a pretty poor season’ which was putting it politely, but also there was a lot of ‘this is what we’re going to do to rebuild the team’.

“I hadn’t yet brought in Andreas (Seidl) or James Key or restructured the leadership team.

“There were a lot of promises and coming off such a bad season I could see how he would go… ‘let’s see how this plays out’.”

Brown believes those fundamental changes to the team structure and the success the team had in 2019 were enough to push Ricciardo over the line and sign with McLaren.

Next year the team will keep its current chassis, but will move from Renault-supplied power units to Mercedes.

“I think he’s seen with the changes we’ve made, the leadership Andreas has brought, the backing we have from our shareholders, going to the Mercedes engine, we’re a team on the move,” said Brown.

“I think he’s going to get us to the next level.”

This year’s Formula 1 season is earmarked for an early July resumption with back-to-back events at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

Ricciardo will race alongside Esteban Ocon of France at Renault in this year’s championship.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com