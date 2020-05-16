LATEST

Belgian GP gets government clearance for closed doors race

Saturday 16th May, 2020 - 8:30am

This year’s Belgian Grand Prix looks set to go ahead following its ratification by the government to be held behind closed doors.

In April the Federal Government of Belgium announced it would ban all mass gatherings until August 31, which put the Formula 1 race slated for August 30 in doubt.

This week it approved plans to hold the race without spectators.

A statement from Wallonia Government read, “The Belgian Grand Prix can be held behind closed doors, as well as all the necessary prior training.”

Reports out of the United Kingdom suggest a deal is close to being finalised that will allow the circuit to facilitate safety measures whilst not paying a hosting fee.

“Spa Grand Prix welcomes the decision made today by the Government to allow Formula 1 Rolex Belgian Grand Prix 2020 to be held behind closed doors on August 30, 2020 at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps,” a statement from the event organisers read,

“Holding the race behind closed doors is therefore the only solution to preserve the sporting aspect of our event.

“This way, we can contribute to the establishment of a 2020 F1 championship.”

Confirmation that the Belgian Grand Prix can take place takes Formula 1 a step closer towards a revised calendar.

The season is currently earmarked to get underway with back-to-back events at the Red Bull Ring in Austria over July 5 and July 12.

This week Silverstone confirmed plans for back-to-back races over July 26 and August 2.

The fifth event will likely be held at Spa-Francorchamps on August 30.

Beyond that, details of the calendar are still to be finalised.

Formula 1 is currently planning to host 15 races in 2020.

Plans are being worked on for European races to be held through July and August before a Eurasia and Asia leg in September and October.

Asia and the Americas are earmarked for October and November with the season to close out in the Middle East in December.

