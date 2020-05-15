LATEST

VIDEO: SST, Perth SuperSprint 2017

Friday 15th May, 2020 - 5:47pm

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create Stadium Super Truck Week.

In celebration of one of motorsport’s most spectacular and controversial categories, each day Speedcafe.com will be feature one of the top seven Stadium Super Truck races from events over the past five years

The highlight of the week will be the chance for one lucky reader to win a return trip for two to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries SST after tuition from Paul Morris at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, Queensland. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Today’s video: SST, Perth SuperSprint 2017

The Stadium Super Trucks travelled to Western Australia for the first time in 2017 with Race 1 seeing Sheldon Creed take the win.

