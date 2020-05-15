Tickford aiming to continue four-car model

Tickford Racing has responded to 23Red Racing’s move to shut down its operations, stating that it hopes to continue to run four cars in the Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

23Red has competed as a full customer of Tickford since the beginning of the 2019 season, with the car housed at the latter’s Campbellfield base and run as part of a quartet at events.

However, the loss of major sponsor Milwaukee Tools has triggered the exit of the Phil Munday-owned team before the anticipated resumption in racing in 2020.

“Tickford Racing is aware of the situation concerning 23Red Racing and Milwaukee Tools, and we are keeping in close contact with 23Red Racing in assessing future options,” read a statement from Tickford coinciding with public confirmation of the move from 23Red.

“We have enjoyed a close relationship with 23Red Racing since its inception in 2018, which included the team’s first podiums achieved during the 2019 Supercars season.

“Our aim is to continue fielding four competitive Ford Mustang Supercars when we return to business, and we eagerly await the resumption of the Supercars season.

“We are working diligently on the options available to accomplish this goal, and are optimistic we will be able to provide an update on this in the near future.”

Boost Mobile’s Peter Adderton has told Speedcafe.com that he is interested in buying a Race Entitlements Contract in order to ensure that James Courtney returns to the grid after his split with Team Sydney.

Munday could also retain the REC but come to some agreement with Adderton which has the same effect on-track.