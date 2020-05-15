LATEST

ON THIS DAY: May 15

ON THIS DAY: May 15

By

Friday 15th May, 2020 - 10:43am

Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 15.

2018: Nissan to withdraw Supercars support, Altimas to continue

Nissan Australia has confirmed that it will withdraw its factory support from Supercars at the end of the season.

2017: Larkham shocked by Adrian Burgess axing

Supercars analyst Mark Larkham says the decision to axe Adrian Burgess is a ‘big call’ by Ryan Walkinshaw following the team’s difficult start to the season.

2011: Infringement costs Ricciardo top result

Daniel Ricciardo has endured a day of mixed emotions during Race 1 of the Formula Renault 3.5 Series at Monza.

CLICK HERE for the biggest stories on this day over the past decade.

