ON THIS DAY: May 15

2018: Nissan to withdraw Supercars support, Altimas to continue
Nissan Australia has confirmed that it will withdraw its factory support from Supercars at the end of the season.
2017: Larkham shocked by Adrian Burgess axing
Supercars analyst Mark Larkham says the decision to axe Adrian Burgess is a ‘big call’ by Ryan Walkinshaw following the team’s difficult start to the season.
2011: Infringement costs Ricciardo top result
Daniel Ricciardo has endured a day of mixed emotions during Race 1 of the Formula Renault 3.5 Series at Monza.
