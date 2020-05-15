LATEST

Lowndes, Richards join 28-car Supercars Celebrity Eseries event > View

Haber extends ARG eSport Cup lead at Oran Park > View

Ferrari looking at IndyCar due to F1 budget cap > View

Abiteboul on Ricciardo exit: ‘unity and commitment’ critical > View

Courtney on verge of full-time Supercars return with Boost > View

Ferrari confirms Sainz as Vettel's replacement > View

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSport Cup from Oran Park > View

Ricciardo confirmed to join McLaren > View

23Red Racing set to pull out of Supercars > View

VIDEO: SST, Texas Motor Speedway 2018 > View

Wood added to W Series Esports League > View

World-renowned DJ enters Supercars Celebrity Eseries event > View

Home » News » Supercars » Lowndes, Richards join 28-car Supercars Celebrity Eseries event

Lowndes, Richards join 28-car Supercars Celebrity Eseries event

Simon Chapman

By

Friday 15th May, 2020 - 10:13am

Share:

LinkedIn

Lowndes and Richards will contest the celebrity race

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winners Craig Lowndes and Steve Richards have been confirmed as part of a 28-car Supercars Celebrity Eseries event.

Lowndes returns to the online arena after making his BP Supercars All Stars Eseries debut with the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

For Richards, it’ll be his first appearance in a Supercars sanctioned iRacing competition.

Among the newly confirmed entries are MotoX and SuperX champion Chad Reed, Olympic gold medalist sailor Tom Slingsby and Olympic silver-medalist snowboarder Jarryd Hughes.

Melbourne Demons player Jack Viney has also been confirmed.

There’ll be an international element to the competition with Codie Taylor of the All Blacks set to race.

“Being part of the All Stars Eseries was an eye-opener, so looking forward to getting back to a track I know really well which is Bathurst,” Lowndes said.

“Racing against some old names I’ve had some great battles with, Neil Crompton being one of them.

“He was my teammate at one stage there, so looking forward to that.

“Mick Doohan and a few others like Toby Price, they’re completely out of their comfort zone, for me this is definitely out of my comfort zone so really looking forward to the challenge.”

Earlier this week DJ Carl Cox was confirmed to represent Tickford Racing in the celebrity race.

The race will take place on Monday, May 18 at 19:00 AEST.

Celebrity Supercars Virtual Race Entry List

Jack Riewoldt AFL Ford
Jack Viney AFL Holden
Jarman Impey AFL Holden
Daniel Bowles A-League Holden
Peter Siddle Cricket Ford
Brad Hodge Cricket Holden
Toby Price Dakar Holden
Carl Cox DJ Ford
Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams Motocross Ford
Dan Reardon Motocross Holden
Chad Reed Motocross TBC
Mick Doohan MotoGP Holden
Nathan Hindmarsh NRL Ford
Tom Slingsby Olympian Holden
Jarryd Hughes Olympian TBC
John Steffensen Olympian TBC
Matt de Groot Radio Holden
Scott Pedder Rally Holden
Angus Ta’avao Rugby Ford
Codie Taylor Rugby Ford
Steve Richards Supercars Ford
Craig Lowndes Supercars Holden
Neil Crompton Supercars Holden
Luke Egan Surfer Ford
Ryan Story Team Owner Ford
Barry Ryan Team Owner Holden
Brad Jones Team Owner Holden
Zak Brown Team Owner Holden

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com