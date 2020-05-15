Lowndes, Richards join 28-car Supercars Celebrity Eseries event

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winners Craig Lowndes and Steve Richards have been confirmed as part of a 28-car Supercars Celebrity Eseries event.

Lowndes returns to the online arena after making his BP Supercars All Stars Eseries debut with the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

For Richards, it’ll be his first appearance in a Supercars sanctioned iRacing competition.

Among the newly confirmed entries are MotoX and SuperX champion Chad Reed, Olympic gold medalist sailor Tom Slingsby and Olympic silver-medalist snowboarder Jarryd Hughes.

Melbourne Demons player Jack Viney has also been confirmed.

There’ll be an international element to the competition with Codie Taylor of the All Blacks set to race.

“Being part of the All Stars Eseries was an eye-opener, so looking forward to getting back to a track I know really well which is Bathurst,” Lowndes said.

“Racing against some old names I’ve had some great battles with, Neil Crompton being one of them.

“He was my teammate at one stage there, so looking forward to that.

“Mick Doohan and a few others like Toby Price, they’re completely out of their comfort zone, for me this is definitely out of my comfort zone so really looking forward to the challenge.”

Earlier this week DJ Carl Cox was confirmed to represent Tickford Racing in the celebrity race.

The race will take place on Monday, May 18 at 19:00 AEST.

Celebrity Supercars Virtual Race Entry List