Haber extends ARG eSport Cup lead at Oran Park

Harley Haber has extended his ARG eSport Cup series lead with a win at Oran Park and a charge to fourth in the reverse grid race.

Haber qualified on pole for Round 7 in the TCR cars and, while briefly threatened by Garth Tander, claimed Race 1 in lights-to-flag fashion by nine seconds.

“I couldn’t be happier with that, pole and the race win,” said the victor.

“It’s as ideal as it gets.

“We’re putting in the effort, and effort equal results. We’ve got a testing programme that we run through and we’re doing the best that we can.”

Ash Sutton and Jordan Cox had an opening lap clash on their way to second and fourth respectively, with Tander splitting them.

James Golding got home in fifth having run out of fuel on the final lap.

Race 2 went the way of Formula Ford wildcard starter Lachlan Mineeff, who inherited the lead when front row starter Declan Fraser ran off on Lap 2 at Turn 1.

Mineeff’s margin at the chequered flag was 3.6s back to real world TCR Europe title winner, Josh Files, while Jaden Ransley was third.

Haber made up 16 spots after the grid inversion to get within a second of the podium, while Chelsea Angelo dropped to fifth due to also running out of fuel late in the piece.

Cox could only work his way to 14th, while an early problem saw Sutton plummet all the way to 42nd.

Round 8 of the ARG eSport Cup will be held in Formula 3 cars at Silverstone next Thursday night.

