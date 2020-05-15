Gold Coast and Newcastle face cancellation, Townsville still on

This year’s Gold Coast 600 and Newcastle 500 are likely to be omitted from a revised Supercars calendar, but the Townsville 400 is slated to go ahead.

Speedcafe.com understands the events on the Gold Coast and in Newcastle are set to be cancelled due to the logistical challenges and threat of having no crowds.

While they were initially slated to take place much later than that of Townsville, the latter presents fewer logistical challenges given much of the circuit is permanent infrastructure.

Part of the key facility at the venue is already established with a permanent pit lane in place.

Earlier this week the Townsville Mayor Jenny Hill indicated she would be happy for the event to take place without spectators.

Cr Hill said the event would still help promote the city and that the community would “take anything it could get”.

Speedcafe.com understands the Townsville event will be unlikely to retain its June 26-28 date.

An amended Supercars calendar is expected to be released in coming days outlining a number of significant changes to the original schedule.