LATEST

Ferrari looking at IndyCar due to F1 budget cap > View

Abiteboul on Ricciardo exit: ‘unity and commitment’ critical > View

Courtney on verge of full-time Supercars return with Boost > View

Ferrari confirms Sainz as Vettel's replacement > View

LIVE STREAM: ARG eSport Cup from Oran Park > View

Ricciardo confirmed to join McLaren > View

23Red Racing set to pull out of Supercars > View

VIDEO: SST, Texas Motor Speedway 2018 > View

Wood added to W Series Esports League > View

World-renowned DJ enters Supercars Celebrity Eseries event > View

ON THIS DAY: May 14 > View

Grassroots Australian motorsport to resume this week > View

Home » News » Formula 1 » Abiteboul on Ricciardo exit: ‘unity and commitment’ critical

Abiteboul on Ricciardo exit: ‘unity and commitment’ critical

Daniel Herrero

By

Friday 15th May, 2020 - 7:43am

Share:

LinkedIn

Cyril Abiteboul

Renault Managing Director Cyril Abiteboul has expressed the “critical values” of mutual “unity and commitment” in comments which do not mention the outgoing Daniel Ricciardo by name.

Ricciardo will exit the Renault F1 Team at the end of his initial two-year contract to join the McLaren F1 Team from 2021.

The move has been confirmed as part of a domino effect which has seen McLaren incumbent Carlos Sainz sign with Scuderia Ferrari to take the seat which will be vacated by Sebastian Vettel.

Renault’s statement in response read, “Within the unprecedented context of the 2020 season, discussions held with Daniel Ricciardo concerning a renewal of his contract beyond the end of 2020 have not been successful.”

A brief comment from Abiteboul followed.

“In our sport, and particularly within the current extraordinary situation, reciprocated confidence, unity and commitment are, more than ever, critical values for a works team,” he said.

“I am confident that the 2020 season will allow us to accomplish even more together.

“Our ambitions and the strategy of Renault DP World F1 Team remain unchanged.”

Ricciardo left Red Bull Racing, with which he had achieved seven Formula 1 race wins, for the Renault factory team at the end of 2018.

The Australian did so in the knowledge that his new squad was still in a rebuilding phase following a decline in the period when not owned by Renault.

However, Ricciardo failed to grace the podium last year and Renault was beaten to fourth in the constructors’ championship by McLaren, which is presently its engine customer but will change to Mercedes power in 2021.

Abiteboul had an eye on 2021, when sweeping regulatory changes were to take effect, as the time when he hoped Renault’s development would pay off.

However, those new rules have been pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

F1 is targeting a belated start to the 2020 season with races at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on the weekends of July 4-5 and 11-12.

More Formula 1 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com