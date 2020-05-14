LATEST

IndyCar locks in St Petersburg finale > View

VIDEO: Tander laps Oran Park in Audi RS 3 LMS > View

Ricciardo linked to McLaren move > View

Townsville willing to host Supercars without crowds > View

De Pasquale claims COTA round honours in spin-and-win > View

Van Gisbergen and Norris net COTA wins > View

Van Gisbergen claims COTA pole position > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 > View

Successful first test for trio of B6Hr Mustangs > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars All Stars Eseries from the drivers’ POV > View

VIDEO: SST, Gold Coast 2016 > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Tander laps Oran Park in Audi RS 3 LMS

VIDEO: Tander laps Oran Park in Audi RS 3 LMS

By

Thursday 14th May, 2020 - 10:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Three-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Garth Tander takes you for a virtual lap of Oran Park Raceway in the Audi RS 3 LMS.

More eSports News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com