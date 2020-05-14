LATEST

23Red Racing set to pull out of Supercars > View

VIDEO: SST, Texas Motor Speedway 2018 > View

Wood added to W Series Esports League > View

World-renowned DJ enters Supercars Celebrity Eseries event > View

ON THIS DAY: May 14 > View

Grassroots Australian motorsport to resume this week > View

GALLERY: Australian Motorlife Museum > View

BJR launches Junior Development Team > View

BUCKET LIST: Australian Motorlife Museum: Kembla Grange, NSW > View

SXS Australian Championship confirms July resumption > View

New HQ sim series to kick off tonight > View

Lowndes keen to return despite ‘damn hard’ Eseries debut > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: SST, Texas Motor Speedway 2018

VIDEO: SST, Texas Motor Speedway 2018

By

Thursday 14th May, 2020 - 6:10pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create Stadium Super Truck Week.

In celebration of one of motorsport’s most spectacular and controversial categories, each day Speedcafe.com will be feature one of the top seven Stadium Super Truck races from events over the past five years

The highlight of the week will be the chance for one lucky reader to win a return trip for two to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries SST after tuition from Paul Morris at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, Queensland. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Today’s video: SST, Texas Motor Speedway 2018

With a combination of road, street and dirt circuits, Matt Brabham decided to see what it was like to be upside down in Race 1.

The truck was fixed up and he again took the win in Race 2 with USA teen Gavin Harlien taking the round win.

More Stadium Super Trucks News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com