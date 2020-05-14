Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2012 a fire broke out in the Williams F1 Team garage shortly after Pastor Maldonado had won the Spanish Grand Prix.

Maldonado had fended off Fernando Alonso to score Williams’ first win since 2004, however the teams’ celebrations were cut short as a fire erupted inside their garage, injuring personnel and destroying equipment.

Thirty one people were treated by medical staff, with four Williams mechanics reported to be seriously injured.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 14.

2019: Frustrated Ricciardo wants Renault to ‘figure it out’

Daniel Ricciardo hopes Renault is able to figure out where it went wrong in Spain after enduring another frustrating race with the French marque.

2018: T8 reorganising resources for ZB development push

Triple Eight team manager Mark Dutton says the squad has reorganised its resources to solely focus on developing the ZB Commodore now the V6 twin turbo engine program has been shelved.

2017: Lauda rubbishes Vettel to Mercedes claims

Mercedes non-executive chairman Niki Lauda has shot down speculation that Sebastian Vettel has signed a pre-agreement to join the Silver Arrows next season.

2015: ‘V8 Supercar quality’ Mustang ready for TCM debut

Prodrive V8 Supercars team co-owner Rusty French will this weekend debut a Ford Mustang that promises to set a new standard for build quality in the Touring Car Masters.

