Mostert’s high-tech Supercars simulator up for grabs

Thursday 14th May, 2020 - 12:30pm

Chaz Mostert’s Motum Simulation rig

The simulator that Chaz Mostert has raced with in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries is up for grabs.

Just a few hours remain in the Lloyds Auction for the Motum Simulation machine, valued at $26,950.

The simulator features a direct-drive wheelbase and Supercars-style steering wheel as well as a sequential shifter.

The ‘turn-key’ simulator comes with a computer and necessary peripherals including an ultra-wide 49-inch monitor.

The winner of the auction will also receive five hours of coaching with Walkinshaw Andretti United and Motum Simulations engineers as well as a one-hour session with Mostert.

CLICK HERE to bid on the auction

