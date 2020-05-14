Mostert’s high-tech Supercars simulator up for grabs

The simulator that Chaz Mostert has raced with in the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries is up for grabs.

Just a few hours remain in the Lloyds Auction for the Motum Simulation machine, valued at $26,950.

The simulator features a direct-drive wheelbase and Supercars-style steering wheel as well as a sequential shifter.

The ‘turn-key’ simulator comes with a computer and necessary peripherals including an ultra-wide 49-inch monitor.

The winner of the auction will also receive five hours of coaching with Walkinshaw Andretti United and Motum Simulations engineers as well as a one-hour session with Mostert.

