IndyCar locks in St Petersburg finale

IndyCar has now formally rescheduled St Petersburg for its season finale after the traditional curtain-raiser’s last-minute postponement in March.

The Grand Prix of St Petersburg will take place on October 25, having been listed as a ‘TBA’ on the revised calendar issued just over a month ago.

“The streets of St Petersburg will make for a fitting and action-packed finale in a venue and city that our entire IndyCar community holds dear,” said Mark Miles, President/CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp.

“We extend our thanks and gratitude to Mayor (Rick) Kriseman, (promoter) Green Savoree and Firestone for working with us to find a new date for the event.

“It’s going to be a fantastic weekend of IndyCar action, and I know our drivers will have race day in St Pete circled on their calendars.”

While Texas Motor Speedway will host the first race of the season with no crowds on June 6, IndyCar has advised that tickets purchased for the original St Petersburg weekend remain valid for the corresponding days of the rescheduled meeting.

It has also reaffirmed that “The rest of the updated IndyCar calendar for 2020 remains on schedule for competition.”

IndyCar Series 2020 calendar Revised