GALLERY: Australian Motorlife Museum

By

Thursday 14th May, 2020 - 3:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Australian Motorlife Museum started life as the Illawarra Motor Museum in the early 1990s and was established as a Tax Exempt Charity by a group of veteran and vintage motoring enthusiasts with a passion for vehicles of all ages, shapes and sizes – two wheels and four.

With a growing list of exhibits there was a need to expand the museum into its current 4000sq metre facility in Kembla Grange, NSW, making it the second largest motoring and reference library in Australia.

While there are approximately 100 vehicles on display there is also a great history lesson with an eclectic range of displays featuring tools, gramophones, typewriters, scales and telephones dating back to the 1800s.

Check out this week’s Bucket List to discover more.

Group - 2
073-1
Daimler
download
DSC_0023
DSC_0187
DSCF6065
DSCN3832
Fiat 3 (2)
Group - 1
Inside (2)
Group (3)
Group (4)
074-1
Innes 1904 3
Inside 2
Lightburn Zeta (2)
MaSCOT (2)
Messerschmidt 3 Wheeler 2
Minerva (2)
Minerva (4)
Mini Miner
NRMA 3
Shed
Bowser 1 Shell
SIGNS - 1

