GALLERY: Australian Motorlife Museum

The Australian Motorlife Museum started life as the Illawarra Motor Museum in the early 1990s and was established as a Tax Exempt Charity by a group of veteran and vintage motoring enthusiasts with a passion for vehicles of all ages, shapes and sizes – two wheels and four.

With a growing list of exhibits there was a need to expand the museum into its current 4000sq metre facility in Kembla Grange, NSW, making it the second largest motoring and reference library in Australia.

While there are approximately 100 vehicles on display there is also a great history lesson with an eclectic range of displays featuring tools, gramophones, typewriters, scales and telephones dating back to the 1800s.

