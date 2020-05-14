BREAKING: Ricciardo confirmed to join McLaren

It has been confirmed Daniel Ricciardo will leave Renault F1 Team to join McLaren Racing in 2021 on a multi-year deal.

Since the announcement that Sebastian Vettel would leave Ferrari at the end of 2020, speculation has swirled of several changes in the Formula 1 paddock.

Ricciardo’s signing to McLaren all but confirms Carlos Sainz will join Ferrari alongside Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc next year to replace Vettel.

Now 30 years old, Ricciardo will join 20-year-old Lando Norris of the United Kingdom at the Woking-based team next year.

“Signing Daniel is another step forward in our long-term plan and will bring an exciting new dimension to the team, alongside Lando,” said McLaren CEO Zak Brown.

“This is good news for our team, partners and of course our fans.

“I also want to pay tribute to Carlos for the excellent job he has been doing for McLaren in helping our performance recovery plan.

“He is a real team player and we wish him well for his future beyond McLaren.”

McLaren Team Principal Andreas Seidl said he is looking forward to having Ricciardo on the team.

“Daniel is a proven race-winner and his experience, commitment and energy will be a valuable addition to McLaren and our mission to return to the front of the field,” said Seidl.

“With Daniel and Lando as team-mates, I believe we have two racers who will continue to excite our fans and help the team grow.

“Carlos is a true professional, a pleasure to work with and we will continue to enjoy going racing with him this year.

“We all wish him good luck for the next stage in his career when he leaves McLaren.”

This year’s Formula 1 season has not yet got underway but is earmarked for a start in July at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.