LATEST

23Red Racing set to pull out of Supercars > View

VIDEO: SST, Texas Motor Speedway 2018 > View

Wood added to W Series Esports League > View

World-renowned DJ enters Supercars Celebrity Eseries event > View

ON THIS DAY: May 14 > View

Grassroots Australian motorsport to resume this week > View

GALLERY: Australian Motorlife Museum > View

BJR launches Junior Development Team > View

BUCKET LIST: Australian Motorlife Museum: Kembla Grange, NSW > View

SXS Australian Championship confirms July resumption > View

New HQ sim series to kick off tonight > View

Lowndes keen to return despite ‘damn hard’ Eseries debut > View

Home » News » Supercars » 23Red Racing set to pull out of Supercars

23Red Racing set to pull out of Supercars

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 14th May, 2020 - 7:05pm

Share:

LinkedIn

23Red Racing is set to pull out of Supercars

The Virgin Australia Supercars Championship is likely to be without 23Red Racing and Will Davison when the 2020 season resumes.

Speedcafe.com understands Milwaukee has pulled its backing from 23Red Racing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

A meeting to decide the fate of 23Red Racing was held today between Munday and primary sponsor Milwaukee.

Consequently, it is believed Racing Entitlements Contract owner Phil Munday has decided to leave the championship.

It will likely mean two-time Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Will Davison will be without a full-time drive in Supercars.

It is believed the Racing Entitlements Contract has been put out to Supercars teams for tender.

Earlier this week Speedcafe.com approached Munday who declined to comment.

Munday has been part of the Supercars fraternity since 2017 when he bought a 60 percent stake in a Lucas Dumbrell Motorsport entry.

He later bought the remaining 40 percent and joined the Tickford Racing squad as a satellite outfit under the 23Red Racing banner.

This year marks the third season that Davison has driven for 23Red Racing. Davison currently lies fifth in the standings with finishes of fifth and fourth at the season-opening Adelaide 500.

Munday’s racing exploits haven’t been limited to Supercars having supported Luis Leeds in Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Australia in 2018.

Supercars is set to reveal its revised 2020 calendar in the coming days.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com