LATEST

Successful first test for trio of B6Hr Mustangs > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars All Stars Eseries from the drivers’ POV > View

VIDEO: SST, Gold Coast 2016 > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 > View

ON THIS DAY: May 13 > View

Walkinshaw: Supercars Eseries 'the envy' of Australian sport > View

BTCC boss suggests Supercars ‘take away the engineering masturbation’ > View

IndyCar reveals fire damage to Carlin factory > View

LIVE STREAM: McLaughlin, Coulthard in Team Penske eRace > View

Sainz tipped to replace Vettel at Ferrari > View

OPINION: Supercars team owners have big decisions to make > View

Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: SST, Gold Coast 2016

VIDEO: SST, Gold Coast 2016

By

Wednesday 13th May, 2020 - 5:30pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with R&J Batteries to create Stadium Super Truck Week.

In celebration of one of motorsport’s most spectacular and controversial categories, each day Speedcafe.com will be feature one of the top seven Stadium Super Truck races from events over the past five years

The highlight of the week will be the chance for one lucky reader to win a return trip for two to drive Greg Gartner’s R&J Batteries SST after tuition from Paul Morris at the Norwell Motorplex on the Gold Coast, Queensland. To enter, CLICK HERE.

Today’s video: SST, Gold Coast 2016

Stadium Super Trucks hit the streets of Gold Coast in 2016 with Sheldon Creed taking victory in the first ever race on the streets of Surfers Paradise.

More Stadium Super Trucks News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com