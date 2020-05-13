LATEST

Van Gisbergen claims COTA pole position > View

Castrol Live Updates: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 > View

Successful first test for trio of B6Hr Mustangs > View

LIVE STREAM: Supercars All Stars Eseries from the drivers’ POV > View

VIDEO: SST, Gold Coast 2016 > View

R&J Batteries Event Guide Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6 > View

ON THIS DAY: May 13 > View

Walkinshaw: Supercars Eseries 'the envy' of Australian sport > View

BTCC boss suggests Supercars ‘take away the engineering masturbation’ > View

IndyCar reveals fire damage to Carlin factory > View

LIVE STREAM: McLaughlin, Coulthard in Team Penske eRace > View

Sainz tipped to replace Vettel at Ferrari > View

CASTROL LIVE UPDATES: Supercars All Stars Eseries Round 6.CLICK HERE

Home » News » Supercars » Van Gisbergen claims COTA pole position

Van Gisbergen claims COTA pole position

Simon Chapman

By

Wednesday 13th May, 2020 - 7:14pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Shane van Gisbergen will start the opening race at Circuit of The Americas from pole position

Shane van Gisbergen will start the opening race of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Circuit of The Americas from pole position.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver set a 1:30.386, edging out provisional pole position winner Anton De Pasquale who clocked a 1:30.695 to slot into second.

Shell V-Power Racing Team driver Scott McLaughin clocked the third quickest time at the end of the session with a 1:30.997 ahead of Team Penske pilot Will Power on a 1:31.003.

Lee Holdsworth of Truck Assist Racing was fifth fastest on a 1:31.227, while Chaz Mostert of Walkinshaw Andretti United clocked a 1:31.281 to be sixth.

Cameron Waters was the last of those in the top 10 shootout with a 1:31.663 cementing him seventh place on the grid, albeit 1.2 seconds off the leading pace.

Jack Le Brocq, Bryce Fullwood, and Lando Norris all failed to set a time having incurred off-track penalties.

Matt Stone Racing’s Jake Kostecki narrowly missed out on cracking the top 10 shootout in the first stage of qualifying, a 1:32.698 slotting him into 11th.

Regular top 10 contender Andre Heimgartner of Ned Racing failed to make the top 10 and could only manage 12th.

Dunlop Super2 Series driver Josh Fife of Brad Jones Racing was the second best wildcard entry in 22nd.

Team Penske’s Austin Cindric was 25th while Red Bull Holden Racing Team duo Garth Tander and Craig Lowndes were 27th and 29th respectively.

Race 18 of the BP Supercars All Stars Eseries at Circuit of The Americas gets underway at 19:15 AEST.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com