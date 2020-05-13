Successful first test for trio of B6Hr Mustangs

The three Ryan McLeod-built Ford Mustangs which will race in the Bathurst 6 Hour have completed a successful first test day at Queensland Raceway.

An example of the brand-new FN Mustangs broke cover earlier this week when George Miedecke released images of one of his car on his dealership’s showroom floor.

That Mustang, in the hands of father Andrew, was one of three which cut laps today in Ipswich in what McLeod says was a trouble-free outing.

Kyle Alford and Tony Quinn drove their respective vehicles, with the main learning being around the tyres which will be used in the Mount Panorama production car enduro.

“The cars are very good,” McLeod told Speedcafe.com.

“Really, we had no problems. It’s just (a case of) coming to grips with the tyres and everyone getting a bit of a drive.

“I don’t think anyone has driven for a while, so it’s just a matter of getting that going again with all of that.”

The Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour was to have been run over Easter, as is tradition, but the COVID-19 pandemic saw it folded into November’s Bathurst International event.

The virus also presented a challenge for Ryan McLeod Racing Cars, which had initially planned to have the Mustangs ready for the original April date.

“It’s nice to see them going around; it’s been a bit of work,” said McLeod.

“We’ve built plenty of production cars but it’s good to get these ones out on the track and running, for sure.

“It was very rewarding to see, and to have them run nicely as well. I think it’s all good.

“We’ll go back and have another test and pretty much be ready to race.”

A date for that test is not yet locked in, although it could take place within the next fortnight, while the Bathurst International will be held from November 13-15.