Delve into the Speedcafe.com archives and rediscover the biggest stories over the past decade which had us talking, and have gone on to help shape our sport.

In 2015, one of DJR Team Penske’s Falcons made a visit to the Tickford Racing workshop in Melbourne.

Stopping in on the way to the Winton round, the Ford was inspected by the staff of the Victorian team in an effort to more closely align the squads as technical partners.

However, a DJRTP spokesperson told Speedcafe.com that no changes were made to the car during its visit.

Take a trip down Speedcafe.com memory lane on this day, May 13.

2015: Prodrive workshop visit for DJR Penske Ford

DJR Team Penske’s V8 Supercar has spent time in Prodrive Racing Australia’s Melbourne workshop ahead of this weekend’s NP300 Navara Winton SuperSprint.

2018: Supercars CEO: Mustang has piqued manufacturer interest

Supercars boss Sean Seamer says the impending arrival of the Ford Mustang in the series next year has sparked interest from new manufacturers.

2014: Ricciardo to sit out Barcelona F1 test

Daniel Ricciardo will miss this week’s Formula 1 test in Barcelona, with Red Bull electing to run Sebastian Vettel and reserve driver Sebastien Buemi across the two days.

2011: NASCAR-style trucks aim for Aussie series

NASCAR-style trucks could be racing in their own Australian series as soon as next year.

