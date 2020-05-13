IndyCar reveals fire damage to Carlin factory

Images of the repaired Carlin IndyCar factory which caught fire have been released showing the extent of the damage.
A fire broke out in the factory in March, ahead of what should have been the eve of the Grand Prix of St Peterburg.
Based in Delray Beach, Florida, a series of images have now been released showing the damage and repair.
According to IndyCar, “The cars weren’t damaged, but as you can tell from the photos the shop was a different story.”
The 2020 IndyCar Series is scheduled to get underway on June 6, with Texas Motor Speedway hosting the first round of a heavily modified calendar.
